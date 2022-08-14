Howard Carter stole treasure from Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt, claims new book

A new study has revealed that Howard Cater, the archaeologist well known for discovering the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, stole some of the treasures from the vault. In the fast few decades, there have been a number of rumours in Egypt, but a letter sent to him in 1934 seems to have proven them right. The letter, written to scholar Sir Alan Gardiner, said that he received an ancient amulet from Carter for translating hieroglyphs found on the tomb.

While Carter said that the amulet did not come from the tomb, Rex Engelbach, the then British director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, said that it matched the items found in the area.

“The amulet you showed me has been undoubtedly stolen from the tomb of Tutankhamun,” Engelbach wrote in the letter, according to a report on The Guardian.

Gardner relayed the information to Carter and said that the was put in an awkward position.

“I deeply regret having been placed in so awkward a position. I naturally did not tell Engelbach that I obtained the amulet from you,” Gardner told Carter in their correspondence.

The letters, accessed by The Guardian, will be published in an upcoming book to be published from Oxford University Press called “Tutankhamun and the Tomb that Changed the World”.

During the discovery in 1922, Carter said that the tomb was already ravaged by smugglers who had stolen a number of things. However, Some Egyptologists refuted the fact and Alfred Lucas, one of Carter’s employees, said in 1947 that he believes that a number of things were stolen by Carter.

