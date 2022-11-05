PEMRA bans broadcast of Imran Khan speeches made during long march

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) prohibited television broadcasts of speeches and press conferences by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, both live and recorded, made during the long march.

The news comes a day after Khan delivered a speech in which he made contentious comments against the military establishment following an attempt on his life during the PTI's protracted march against the government.

In a prohibition order to all television channels, the regulatory body states: “Reference is invited to the speeches made by Mr. Imran Khan during Long March and his press conference aired on various satellite TV channels on November 04. 2022, wherein he has made aspersions against the state institutions by leveling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan. Contents of his speeches are being rebroadcast on various TV channels in their talk shows and news bulletins without any editorial oversight”.

PEMRA bans broadcasting of #ImranKhan's speech and press conferences on TV.

Saying “airing of such content is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security is a serious violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and Section 27 of PEM RA Ordinance 2002 as well as Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015”.

When the PTI's "Haqaaqi Azadi" march neared Wazirabad's Allahwala Chowk on November 3, a suspect standing in front of the container carrying the PTI leader and top party leaders opened fire with an automatic handgun, striking Imran and injuring him.

Muazzam Nawaz, a PTI member, was killed; among the 14 party officials who were injured were Senator Faisal Javed Khan, MNA Ahmad Nasir Chattha, and Omer Mayar.

