'Baseless and irresponsible allegations,' Pakistan Army responds to Imran's accusations

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's allegations against the Pakistan military in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a statement.

Reportedly, ISPR on Friday rejected Khan's claims by terming them as 'baseless and irresponsible'.

"The baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for," read a statement released.

"The Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel."

"The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity,"

As reported by WION, during the hour-long televised speech where Khan narrated the assassination attempt on him, he accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the country's interior minister and a senior military officer of plotting the attack.

The PTI chief also urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold "black sheep" in his institution accountable

Khan also said he had a video which will be released in case something untoward happened to him.

"Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I've a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," added Khan.

Khan suffered gunshots and was taken urgently to a Lahore hospital. He was shot in both legs, according to hospital's administration. The hospital said that he had 16 wounds on both legs when he was brought in unconscious state with injuries.

