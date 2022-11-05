COVID-19: After hitting a six-month high, China reports over 3,000 Covid cases

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday (November 5) revealed that China has reported 3,837 new Covid cases, among which 657 are symptomatic and the remaining 3,180 are asymptomatic.

In contrast, a day prior to this, the Asian country recorded 4,045 new Covid cases of infections, which marked a six-month high with 3,288 asymptomatic infections and the remaining 757 symptomatic infections.

China has been dealing with Covid for a while now. States and cities are under several restrictions to control the virus.

As of Friday (November 4), mainland China had confirmed 262,966 individuals with proper symptoms.

The number of deaths remained at 5,226 due to no new deaths reported.

Beijing, the capital reported 37 symptomatic cases and five asymptomatic cases on Saturday (November 5). A day prior the capital reported 32 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, the local government revealed.

Shanghai, the financial hub recorded five asymptomatic and no symptomatic cases on November 5. In comparison to the recent data, the city on Friday (November 4) recorded one symptomatic and six symptomatic cases, the local authorities reported. Recently the Disney park in Shanghai closed to curb the Cocid spread.



Guangzhou, another city home to 19 million people recorded 111 news symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases, down from 142 symptomatic and 430 asymptomatic cases, as per the city officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

