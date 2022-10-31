Shanghai Disneyland closes due to Covid curbs; prevents visitors from leaving

In order to comply with COVID-19 preventative measures, Shanghai's Disneyland immediately ceased operations on Monday, 31 October. All visitors were instructed to remain inside the park until the results of a COVID-19 test came back negative.

On its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said that the park was closed to visitors and that everyone who had been there after October 27 would need to take three COVID-19 tests within three days.

In a statement it was confirmed that the main gate of the theme park and its surroundings, including its retail strip would remain shut until further notice.

After cases on the mainland reached 2,898 on Sunday (30 October), surpassing 2,000 for a second straight day, officials in cities and provinces all over China have been closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people to contain sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter approaches.

