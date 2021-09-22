Top 10 world news: Indian PM Modi enroute US, Covid fake certificates increase, and more

Majority of Europeans think a new cold war is underway between the US and its main rivals, China and Russia. Some Europeans also view their own country as a participant to it. A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) made the revelation. It conducted poll in 12 countries. More Europeans believe the EU leadership in Brussels is also a party. In more of UNGA news, hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, raked up the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly in New York, India called for respecting UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus. Meanwhile, a video has been doing the rounds on the social media reportedly showing Taliban fighters removing a Pakistani flag that was attached to a truck carrying aid materials to Afghanistan.

Click on headlines to read more

Indian PM's flight to US skips Frankfurt stopover, courtesy advanced aircraft

The prime minister's plane, Air India One, will not have to make the stopover in Frankfurt, as was the case in the past due to the advanced aircrafts. The Indian leader is reaching the US for the Quad summit in Washington and United Nations General Assembly address in New York.

Trump promoted false information, motivated Capitol rioters: Reports

A new book and several media reports claim former US President Donald Trump promoted Capitol riot and manipulated 'voter fraud' misinformation to make sure he does not come out as a 'loser' in US election 2020.

Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 at UNGA

Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the UN General Assembly in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro, according to an official statement.

'Don’t get vaccinated': US agency comes up with cryptic ad to spur vaccination

An unconventional yet cryptic advertisement drew the attention of thousands who were thronging to the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina’s Charlotte city, US, to witness a football game.

'Seat is ours and will remain that way': France rubbishes reports about giving up UNSC seat to EU

Rubbishing several reports, France has denied rumours about the country giving up its seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to the European Union (EU).

US engaged in new cold war with rivals China and Russia, say most Europeans

A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) made the revelation after conducting poll in 12 member states. However, more Europeans believe the EU leadership in Brussels was a party too.

Hours after Erdogan raises Kashmir issue, India rakes up Cyprus

In his address on Tuesday, Erdogan said, “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

Taliban fighters rip off Pakistani flag from truck carrying aid, 4 arrested

In the clip 30-second-clip, people are purportedly heard asking the Taliban militants to "rip" off the flag amid cheers, while another fighter says that it should be "burned".

COVID-19 vaccine wastage: Stockpiling by rich nations may waste 241 mn doses

Vaccine manufacturers in rich countries are already producing 1.5 billion doses every month, with 11 billion doses expected to be produced by the end of the year.

Black market for fake Covid vaccine certificates has grown 10 times in 29 countries: Study

Fake Covid certificates were available on Telegram for US$85. However, since the US President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate, the price for the ‘registered’ CDC vaccine certificate has now increased to US$200.