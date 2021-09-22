Trump promoted false information, motivated Capitol rioters: Reports

The January 06 riot on Capitol Building in the US were a big hit to the US and its democracy. While Trump posed a displeasure over it in the public eye, the reality may be different.

Some reports have claimed that former US President Donald Trump was not only aware of such a riot but had also, to some extent, promoted it.

The Capitol riot had the possibility of converting into a proper coup, if the authorities had not intervened at the right time, reports claim. However, many experts had also allegedly ignored several signs and warnings pointing towards a possible riot.

In a new book being released by US journalist Bob Woodward, the writer has claimed that Trump had blueprints that his followers of the Republican Party had used to disrupt the certification ceremony on January 06. In the book titled ‘Peril’, the author claims that the President and his followers had a plan laid out for then-Vice President Mile Pence to disrupt Joe Biden’s certifying ceremony.

This is not the first time someone has claimed that Trump had motivated his followers to intervene the ceremony. Trump was openly against the US election 2020 result. The former reality TV star believed he won the elections to Joe Biden only due to voter fraud, and not because the people of American did not vote for him. However, he has been unable to support his allegations with any proper evidence till date.

Talking about the voter fraud, reports by the western media house such as the New York Times also claim that Trump’s campaign officials were well aware that Trump was lying. The campaign staff knew that all allegations and claims of voter fraud were false and made-up by Trump himself. However, his staff decided to turn a blind eye and let their leader go on with the allegations.

Trump’s personality and nature is also, once again, being dragged through the mud. Trump has once again emerged as a man who cares more about his portrayal in the public eye, rather than helping the citizens of his country as good leader. In his book, Bob Woodward claims that Trump was less concerned about people’s choice of leader and helping them, and more about coming out as a ‘loser’.