'Too Much and Never Enough': Donald Trump sues Mary Trump and western media

Former US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at his niece Mary Trump who had published a tell-all memoir in 2020.

The 56-year-old niece of the former reality TV star has accused his niece of breaching a settlement agreement that she had reportedly signed years ago. Trump claims his niece is barred from disclosing any personal family information in the public domain. Thus, making her book a breach of that agreement.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr — former president’s older brother. She wrote a tell-all memoir titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man".

When Trump got hint about his niece’s book and the claims made against him, he tried to block its publication. However, after his unsuccessful trial of blocking the book’s publication, the stained leader now wants to sue his niece.

Trump has also sued the reporters of New York Times. He has accused them of adopting unethical ways to get confidential information.

"A group of journalists with the New York Times, in the middle of an extensive crusade to obtain Donald J Trump's confidential tax records, relentlessly sought out his niece Mary... and convinced her to smuggle the records out of her attorney's office," the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit has also claimed that Trump "suffered significant damages" due to the claims made against Trump. He has also demanded compensation of at least $100m (£73m).

While Mary Trump has not yet commented on this lawsuit, a reporter from the New York Times slammed Trump for making these allegations. "I knocked on Mary Trump's door. She opened it. I think they call that journalism," the journalist said.

Meanwhile, the New York Times spokesperson said their reports about Trump's tax evasion have "helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest". The media organisation has also slammed Trump's lawsuit as an attempt "to silence independent news organisations".