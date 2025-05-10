Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that explosions were heard across Srinagar on Saturday.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed for a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed for a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. This comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that India and Pakistan have agreed for a "full and immediate ceasefire." India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that both countries worked together to stop "firing and military action."

Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire, there has been a ceasefire violation in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that explosions were heard across Srinagar on Saturday.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

After the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a ceasefire, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, exposed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign during a press briefing by the Ministry of Defence.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. However, India remains committed to its fight against terror and EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same in his statement saying that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." Indian government sources have said that the stop of all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea does not mean that the country has rolled back its tough diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said India and Pakistan have "agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect." Taking to the microblogging site X, Dar said, Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Press Information Bureau of India has issued a warning over the rising cases of fake news on social media.

Hours after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri debunked Pakistan's claim of missile attack by India on Afghanistan by calling it “ludicrous”, Inayatullah Khawarizmi, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense spoke to Hurriyat Radio and strongly rejected the claim made by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

