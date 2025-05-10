Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said India and Pakistan have "agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect." Taking to the microblogging site X, Dar said, Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!".

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 10, 2025

Earlier today US President Donald trump also announced on Truth Social that, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after US mediation.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", trump wrote.

In view of the announcement of the ceasefire between both the countries, Pakistan has reopened all airspace for all sorts of traffic effective immediately, said the Pakistan Aviation Authority