Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Press Information Bureau of India has issued a warning over the rising cases of fake news on social media.

“YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS ARE UNDER ATTACK,” PIB Fact Check posted on X.

“Beware of suspicious videos related to #IndianArmedForces or the ongoing situation. These are key tools of malicious manipulation,” the post added. It further urged citizens to don’t fall for fake news and refrain from spreading it.

The post further said that “the surge in fake videos flooding your social media feeds is NOT ACCIDENTAL. Pakistan’s propaganda network is manipulating you. Forwarding unverified or misleading content can do more harm than good.”

“Stay alert, stay informed,” it urged.

India-Pakistan fake news

Recently, there has been a surge in fake or old videos being circulated over social media, claiming they show recent visuals amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

An old video of an IAF plane crash was falsely shared in the context of the current India-Pakistan situation.

There have also been fake reports that Pakistan had destroyed India’s Udhampur Air Base, Nagrota Air Base, and Bhatinda Airfield, which was fact-checked by PIB today (May 10).

An old video of a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024 was also falsely shared, claiming it showed footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.

Some social media accounts falsely claimed that an Indian Pilot Ejected over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while some spread the fake claim that an Indian female Air Force pilot was captured in Pakistan.

PIB has been sharing several fact-checks, which show how social media has been flooded with fake news.