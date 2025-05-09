Misinformation is spreading rapidly online as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, making it crucial for the public to approach such news with caution. In light of the sensitive circumstances, the Press Information Bureau is actively working to counter false narratives and prevent the spread of misleading information related to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

A new report by China Daily claims that at least three Indian jets that crashed in Kashmir are fake. The images used in the report are from a 2019 news article.

"A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir".

A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir.



The image is from an earlier incident from 2019.



🔗Here is a news report from 2019: https://t.co/0BeLRorOvF



This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, there has been a flood of misinformation being shared on social media, creating panic among netizens.

An aggressive social media campaign spreading fake news is running from Pakistan. Most of these handles originate from Pakistan. Unaware of their authenticity, people share these videos, inadvertently believing what isn't real.

However, it is for you to check first whether it is true or just another "fake news".