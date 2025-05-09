Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, misinformation is spreading rapidly online and the Press Information Bureau is actively working to counter false narratives. Debunking the news about National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's social media profile, particularly his Facebook, PIB clarified that he does not have an official Facebook account.

In the post shared by PIB, a profile claiming to be of NSA Doval shared information about Pakistan's cyber attack. Cautioning citizens in the current volatile situation, PIB said that "citizens are advised to not engage with any impostor or fake profiles claiming to represent" India's NSA.

Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook⁉️#PIBFactCheck



🛑 This Facebook account is FAKE



✅ The National Security Advisor does NOT have an official Facebook account.



✅Citizens are advised to exercise caution and not engage with any impostor or fake profiles claiming to represent… pic.twitter.com/N6WNw4f4H5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, there has been a flood of misinformation being shared on social media, creating panic among netizens.

An aggressive social media campaign spreading fake news is running from Pakistan. Most of these handles originate from Pakistan. Unaware of their authenticity, people share these videos, inadvertently believing what isn't real.

However, it is for you to check first whether it is true or just another "fake news".

