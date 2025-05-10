Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

Advertisment

During a special briefing by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday (May 10) evening, Commodore Raghu R Nair along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that although they will be adhering the ceasefire that New Delhi and Islamabad have mutually agreed upon, they are 'fully prepared' and 'ever-vigilant' and any future aggression by Pakistan will face a 'decisive response'.

Commodore Raghu R Nair said, "While we shall be abiding by the understanding arrived at today, we remain operationally fully ready and ever-watchful and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure on the part of Pakistan has been countered with strength and every such future escalation will occasion a decisive response. We remain operationally fully ready to commence whatever operations may be necessary in defence of the nation."

Colonel Sophiya Qureshi, who has been speaking for the Indian forces as well as Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, dismissed Pakistan's allegations of destroying Indian airbases and ammunition dumps.

Advertisment

"Pakistan had accused Indian forces of damaging mosques. This is false and unsubstantiated. Let us put things straight, India is a secular country and our forces carry our Constitutional values. Indian military forces caused major damage to Pakistan's land and air capabilities. Indian military forces are fully prepared, vigilant and fully dedicated to defending India's security and sovereignty," she said.

"In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed forces," she added.