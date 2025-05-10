Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire, explosions were heard in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that explosions were heard across Srinagar and the air defence units in the middle of Srinagar have opened up.

J&K CM Obdallah posted a video on X, in which drones were spotted attacking in Srinagar.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!," he said in a post on X. In next post, he added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Blackout has been observed in Jammu following the explosions were heard in the region. Moreover, blackout is also being observed in Rajouri and RS Pura.

Loud explosions being heard in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, hours after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

#IndiaPakistanCeasefire

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed for a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10.

WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Sirens and Multiple Blast Sounds Heard In Srinagar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that both countries worked together to stop "firing and military action."

Misri said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

