The International Monetary Fund has decided to release an "immediate disbursement" of a billion-dollar bailout for Pakistan even as it remains locked in a war with India. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has questioned the decision to give funds to Islamabad at such a critical juncture.

Abdullah wrote on X, "I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places."

The IMF stated that the decision of "immediate disbursement of around $1 billion" will bring "total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.1 billion".

I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

The decision to release funds came despite India raising objections to it, stating that the funds could be misused for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. New Delhi abstained from voting at the crucial meeting.

IMF statement on funds for Pakistan

The Washington-based body decided to release funds just as the Pakistani military continued to launch drones and missiles at western Indian cities and military installations for a third consecutive night.

The IMF said that it Executive Board concluded the initial review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. It added that the Pakistan's 37-month EFF was approved on September 25, 2024, and "aims to build resilience and enable sustainable growth".

India raised concerns about misue of funds

Meanwhile, India raised concerns about the efficacy of the IMF programmes regarding Pakistan and cited its poor track record. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement, "Pakistan has been a prolonged borrower from the IMF, with a very poor track record of implementation and of adherence to the IMF's program conditions."

"In the 35 years since 1989, Pakistan has had disbursements from the IMF in 28 years."

On May 9, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. The Indian Army is also reported to have destroyed Pakistani Posts and Terrorist Launch Pads from where Tube Launched Drones were being fired. Pakistani shelling in Rajouri killed Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa.