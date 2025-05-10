Hours after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri debunked Pakistan's claim of missile attack by India on Afghanistan by calling it “ludicrous”, Inayatullah Khawarizmi, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense spoke to Hurriyat Radio and strongly rejected the claim made by Islamabad.

While speaking to the radio channel Khawarizmi said that "there is no truth to such claims".

This is not the first time that Afghanistan has come out to addressed territorial issues involving Pakistan. Last year Khawarizmi had refused to recognise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of Pakistan as Kabul launched strikes beyond the Durand Line, which it called "hypothetical".

India refutes Pak claims

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a press conference called the allegation "Totally frivolous," and added "Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country has, on multiple occasions in the last 1.5 years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan."

He further said that Pakistan is trying to create a narrative to strain relations between both the countries (New Delhi and Kabul).

No truth to such claims: Afghanistan @sidhant gets you more details pic.twitter.com/fgPXYZcaNO — WION (@WIONews) May 10, 2025

India's relations with Afghanistan

After the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021, India is yet to formally recognized the new regime. However, India has maintained some diplomatic presence in Kabul and helped the country in humanitarian assistance on a few occasions.

There has been an increased interaction between Indian officials and Taliban representatives in recent months proving that both the countries are committed to regional peace