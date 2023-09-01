Top 10 world news: India fortifies Delhi for G20, Russia's Satan-2 missile put on combat duty, and more

As India prepares for the upcoming two-day long G20 Summit, the capital of New Delhi is undergoing a fortification. For the security of the prestigious event, the host nation will deploy 130,000 security personnel. Additionally, a multi-level security arrangement which includes anti-drone systems has been put in place. In other news, Russia has announced that its nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system — which has been dubbed 'Satan 2' — by the west has entered combat duty. Meanwhile, Singapore held its first election in a decade to choose its new head of state.

Click on the headlines to read more

As India gears up to host the G20 summit in its capital New Delhi, and welcome leaders from around the world, security is a top priority. The nation will deploy 130,000 security personnel — including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police — to manage the security of the high-profile summit.

Russia said on Friday (September 1) that the nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system has entered combat duty, RIA reported quoting General Director Yuri Borisov, who is the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

Singapore on Friday (September 1) held its first contest presidential election in over a decade to elect the new head of the state.

Kyiv police, on Friday (September 1), reported bomb threats to the schools in the Ukrainian capital as children returned to schools for their second academic year since Russia's aggression.

Thailand's king cut ousted former leader Thaksin Shinawatra's jail sentence from eight years to one, on Friday (September 1), after he returned to his homeland from 15 years in exile. This move came a day after the billionaire ex-prime minister submitted a request for a royal pardon.

Two tourists have been shot dead by the Algerian coastguard while holidaying in Morocco. Reportedly, the tourists, who held dual French-Moroccan nationality, had unintentionally entered Algerian waters on jet skis.

The Nobel Foundation said on Thursday (August 31) that invitations have been sent to the ambassadors from Russia and Belarus for Stockholm's Nobel Prize awards ceremony this year, after they were excluded last year because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told reporters that as many as 156 school buildings have been identified as containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete or RAAC. WION Explains what is the dangerous concrete that has forced the closure of schools across England.

Just last week, on August 23rd (Wednesday), India made history by becoming the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the South Pole of the moon. Two days after India achieved the historic milestone with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, an entrepreneur from Jammu and Kashmir made a unique purchase: land on the Moon.