Thailand's king cuts ousted former PM Thaksin's jail term to one year

Thailand's king cut ousted former leader Thaksin Shinawatra's jail sentence from eight years to one, on Friday (September 1), after he returned to his homeland from 15 years in exile. This move came a day after the billionaire ex-prime minister submitted a request for a royal pardon.

The partial pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn was confirmed by the official Royal Gazette. The announcement also underlined Shinawatra's service to the country during his term as the country's leader.

Thaksin "was a prime minister, has done good for the country and people," the royal gazette said on Friday.

"He is loyal to the institution of monarchy. When prosecuted, he respected the justice system, right now he is old, has illness that needs care from medical professionals," the statement said, noting that Thaksin also suffers numerous health problems.

"His Majesty the King has granted him amnesty and reduced the sentence on Thaksin Shinawatra, the prisoner, to one year in prison, so that he could use his expertise and experience to develop the country further."

Shinawatra appeals for royal pardon

The 74-year-old former leader had on Thursday (August 31), appealed for a royal pardon, a government minister confirmed.

Shinawatra was elected as the prime minister twice and was ousted in a 2006 military coup. He was imprisoned last week immediately after he returned to the country from 15 years of self-exile.

The homecoming of the former prime minister coincided with the return of his Pheu Thai party to power after forming an alliance with many pro-military parties, which ignited speculation that an agreement was finalised to decrease his time in prison.

Caretaker justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had said that an application was submitted by Thaksin for a pardon from the eight-year prison term that he was serving after he was convicted for abuse of power and graft.

"We have received (the request), the rest will be according to the procedure," said Wissanu, speaking to the reporters. When questioned how long the process takes, Wissanu said, "It is purely based on royal grace. The procedure from the government is not long, but it depends on the length of (the king's) consideration."

After landing in Bangkok last week, the first public act of Thaksin was to prostrate himself in homage before the king's portrait at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies)

