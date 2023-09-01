Ukraine claims recent drone attack over airport in northwestern Russia launched from within Russian territory

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, on Friday (September 1), said that a drone attack, that recently damaged several transport planes in Russia, was carried out from within Russian territory.

"The drones used to attack the 'Kresty' air base in Pskov were launched from Russia," Kyrylo Budanov wrote on social media Friday.

"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," he added.

Budanov said that the defence ministry had been using the aircraft to transport troops and cargo.

The Kremlin released a statement earlier this week saying that the military experts were working to find out which routes drones are taking in order "to prevent such situations in the future".

Drone attack over airport in northwestern Russia

A drone attack was repelled by the Russian military on an airport located in the northwestern city of Pskov, said the regional governor early on Wednesday (August 30).

Pskov, which is located roughly 800 kilometres (nearly 500 miles) from the border of Ukraine and the surrounding region borders of EU member states Estonia and Latvia, was also targeted by drones late in the month of May this year.

"The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov's airport," regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov had said, taking to social media and sharing a video of massive fire with the sounds of sirens and explosions in the background.

Russia claims to thwart fresh Ukrainian attacks

Budanov's comments came hours after Russian air defences destroyed a drone progressing towards Moscow, said the city's mayor, a day after a similar attack on the capital.

Russian officials on Thursday (August 31) said that fresh Ukrainian attacks were thwarted by them after Ukrainian drones targeted at least six regions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier said that Russia was trying to find the place from where the drones were launched so that further strikes could be prevented. President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed in the case as per protocols in such cases of "massive attacks", Peskov said.

In a statement, the government of Kyiv confirmed that the Russian planes were destroyed in Pskov. "Yes, four IL-76 transport planes were destroyed in Pskov at an airfield, they are beyond repair. Also, several other of those (aircraft) are damaged, but the information is being checked," said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the GUR military agency of Ukraine, while speaking to Reuters.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

