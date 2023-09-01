Donald Trump’s proceedings in Georgia election interference case to be televised

All the court proceedings related to the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump will be live-streamed for the public, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has ruled.

Moreover, the media persons will be allowed to use their computers and mobile phones inside the courtroom provided that the devices are not used to record the trial, the judge said in its order on Thursday.

While Federal courts largely prohibit photography and recording in the courtroom, Fulton County broadcasts judicial proceedings on its YouTube channel.

Proceedings to be live-streamed on YouTube

"We've been live streaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County provided YouTube channel, and our plan was to do that with this case as well," McAfee said during the hearing.

McAfee said this arrangement will be extended every six months in order to cover the trial.

"We'll have to iron all this out, and it sounds like we might get plenty of practice," McAfee said of the arrangement.

Apart from Trump, 18 others were charged earlier this month in a sweeping indictment for alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Democrats want all proceedings against Trump to be televised

The order comes after several congressional Democrats, led by California’s Adam Schiff, sought federal trials against Trump to be televised.

Also read | Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election racketeering case

“If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses,” Schiff and 37 members of his caucus wrote in a letter to Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, who heads the administrative offices of US Courts, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile earlier in the day on Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Also read | Biden proposes new rules amid crackdown on unlicensed gun dealers

He was formally arrested last week and was released on a $200,000 bond. He has denied all wrongdoing and argued that prosecutions are politically motivated.

The 77-year-old had surrendered to the county jail in Atlanta, becoming the first former US president pictured in a police mug shot in which he was seen glowering at the camera.

This is his fourth criminal indictment as he seeks re-election to the White House next year.

(With inputs from agencies)