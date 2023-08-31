Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election racketeering case
Trump entered his plea in a court filing waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday next week
Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia.
The Republican presidential frontrunner, who faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, entered his plea in a court filing waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday next week.
