US state Georgia recognises October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Georgia, United States, has officially designated October as "Hindu Heritage Month" to recognise and celebrate the contributions of the 'vibrant' Hindu-American community within the state.

As per news agency PTI, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation declaring October as the month to celebrate 'Hindu heritage'. The proclamation said that the celebration will focus on Hindu heritage's culture and spiritual traditions rooted in India.

Significant contributions

The proclamation dated August 23 said: "The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens."

Earlier this year, the state's Assembly had passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia. The resolution made Georgia the first American state to take legislative action against anti-Hindu bigotry.

The resolution acknowledged the Hindu community's contributions like Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and arts, and how they helped enrich American society's cultural fabric and the lives of millions.

Hindu advocacy group welcomes decision

Hindu advocacy group, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), welcomed Georgia's move and expressed gratitude to Governor Kemp for acknowledging and recognising the Hindu community's contributions to the many sectors.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the group said: "This was made possible by the untiring dedication of our friends at the Hindus of Georgia PAC. Hinduism has contributed greatly to the cultural milieu of America."

However, the group as per PTI, the group also expressed concern over the recent anti-caste discrimination bill passed by the California State Assembly.

It highlighted the contradiction between Georgia's recognition and the passage of #SB403, which, as per the news agency report, seeks to combat caste discrimination and strengthen protections for marginalised communities across the state.

"It is gratifying to see Georgia recognise the contribution of Hindu-Americans and Hinduism at the same time that California is targeting us with #SB403," said CoHNA on X.

Hindu Heritage Month, according to the Hindu American Foundation, is celebrated globally to highlight Hinduism as a tradition and its contributions to human society. Hinduism is the third-largest religion globally with around one billion devotees, there are approximately three million Hindus residing in the United States.

