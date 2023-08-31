Why women reporters aren't 'topless', asks French justice minister, faces criticism

French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti has been subjected to global outrage over his "sexist" remarks about female journalists. In widely condemned comments, he said on Monday (August 28) Why women reporters aren't 'topless'.

The comments were made over the coverage of the case of a woman who was fined for exposing her breasts. He inspected a courthouse in the central town of Aurillac that had been damaged during a protest against the prosecution of a woman for "sexual exhibitionism".

Local reports mentioned that many protesters bared their chests like the arrested woman, who told police that she had removed her top because "it's super hot out" and "half the men" in the street had done the same.

Now, the unions of the journalists have accused him of sexism and insulting their members. The unions include some prominent television channels such as TF1 and BFMTV.

Dupond-Moretti told journalists "I have noticed that none of the women journalists asking questions today were standing bare-breasted in front of me. Maybe it wasn't hot enough?"

The Societe des Journalistes (SDJ) has condemned it. At broadcaster BFMTV, it said that the minister made the "inappropriate" remarks after a press briefing to several reporters, two of whom were women.

The SDJ at France's biggest TV station TF1 called the remarks "sexist" and "unacceptable" even "if they had been made jokingly".

Watch: Backstreet boys star, Nick Carter faces third lawsuit

Inappropriate remarks by an inappropriate minister

An official speaking for Dupond-Moretti said there was "no basis" to the complaints and that the minister was "completely" devoted to "the fight against all forms of sexual and sexist violence".

The official told the news agency AFP that the minister's remarks had been taken out of context.

As reported, the official claimed that the minister was highlighting the reporters present there wearing tops, whihc was "proof that respect for the law is the norm".

Meanwhile, Olivier Faure, who is the leader of the opposition Socialists, also slammed the remarks, calling the words "inappropriate remarks by an inappropriate minister". Faure said that the minister "should manage his libido elsewhere than in government".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE