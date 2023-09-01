Biden proposes new rules amid crackdown on unlicensed gun dealers

The administration of United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (August 31) moved to permanently close loopholes that permit people to sell guns without a license of the dealer and from now will need officers to complete the background checks on purchasers.



The detailed rules were released by the Justice Department which followed the passing of the Biden-backed Safer Communities Act by Congress in June 2022, in reaction to various shooting deaths, especially the mass shootings taking place across the country.



The rule is aimed at gaps in between the law which has till now permitted gun sellers to escape from obtaining a license by stating that they did not make any money from transactions or stating that their insignificant sales volume and lack of a storefront have exempted them from dealer requirements.

The new rules will also strengthen the rules on collectors who sell and buy guns, and the failed gun dealers who are selling their inventories. The Justice Department stated that the aim is to force firearms sellers to go through the backgrounds of prospective purchasers in a national database to screen out felons and forbid others from owning guns.

Government to track registered firearms

The new rules will also permit the government to track registered firearms from owner to owner.



"An increasing number of individuals engaged in the business of selling firearms for profit have chosen not to register as federal firearms licensees, as required by law," stated Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



"Instead, they have sought to make money through the off-book, illicit sale of firearms," he added, in a statement. The Justice Department stated that the federal rules, aimed at increasing gun safety, are undermined by unlicensed dealing.

"It's just common sense because we know that background checks are one of the best tools we have to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals," said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.



"This administration respects the rights of responsible gun owners, while also believing Americans have the right to live free from gun violence as well. Those two things can exist,” he added.



As per the non-governmental organisation Gun Violence Archive, 44,374 people lost their lives in gun violence across the United States last year. This year, gun deaths have slowed slightly, standing at 28,793 for the first eight months, as per the archive.

