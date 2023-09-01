India fortifies New Delhi: Over 130,000 officers, air support to ensure safety at G20 Summit

As India gears up to host the G20 summit in its capital New Delhi, and welcome leaders from around the world, security is a top priority.

For the security of the influential attendees of the two-day summit, which starts from September 9, India will be deploying more than 100,000 security officers.

Security arrangements

India will be hosting some of its most high-profile guests during the G20 Summit. Influential leaders attending the summit include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman.

New Delhi, as per reports, will be closely guarded. During the summit, access will be regulated.

130,000 security personnel — including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police — will manage the security of the high-profile G20 Summit.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of the Delhi Police who is in charge of security arrangements in the city said, "This is a historic and momentous moment."

As per him, thousands of personnel from government security services, including the home guards and the paramilitary Border Security Force, will be brought in to maintain law and order.

"To contain protests and gatherings, we will have adequate and robust police presence," said Pathak.

Aerial security

Reuters reports that the Indian Air Force will also play a role in aerospace defence in and around Delhi. The air force, along with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will also deploy anti-drone systems to prevent any aerial threats.

Additionally, security control rooms are being set up at the venue, and special arrangements have been made at key hotels where world leaders will stay. 400 firefighters will also be on call during the G20 Summit.

Furthermore, to accommodate the summit, New Delhi will undergo a partial shutdown. Schools, government departments, and businesses in the city of 20 million people have been asked to remain closed for three days.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned India's year-long presidency of the G20 into a national event, hosting meetings in various key locations around the country.

Despite the substantial security presence, India has requested participating countries to be "rational" about the number of cars and personnel they bring.

(With inputs from agencies)

