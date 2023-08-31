Watch: Delhi places langur cut-outs across G20 venues to keep monkeys at bay

Ahead of the G20 summit slated to be held in India’s Delhi, the city is decked up with flowers, fountains and langur cut-outs.

Life-size langur cut-outs have been installed at several locations across the city to deal with the monkey menace. These cut-outs appear so lifelike that people might mistake them for actual grey langurs.

And not just the cut-outs, 40 specially trained personnel will also be deployed across different G20 venues to mimic sounds made by langurs.

Why the cut-outs are being installed?

Delhi is not new to monkey menace, something which India would not like to introduce to esteemed G20 guests, including the world media and global leaders.

Watch: Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 summit in India

So, langur cut-outs are being erected as monkeys usually avoid crossing into territories occupied by langurs.

Officials in Delhi always resort to such tactics ahead of any major event, such as the upcoming G20 summit.

Where have these cut-outs been installed?

The life-size cut-outs can be spotted on Delhi’s Sardar Patel Marg as well as the Central Ridge area that's located near Connaught Place.

The Central Ridge includes 864 hectares of land that was converted into a reserve forest in 1914 and stretches from just south of Sadar Bazaar to Dhaula Kuan.

Delhi officials say the measure has been taken in coordination with the Delhi Forest Department.

The purpose of the measure is to confine monkeys to the forest area so that they don’t cause any menace to G20 guests and dignitaries.

“Langur cutouts have been put up on an experimental basis, and we have to see how much actual impact they have on the density of monkeys,” Vice-chairman of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Satish Upadhyay said.