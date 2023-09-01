Police report bomb threats in Kyiv as Ukraine children go back to school

Kyiv police, on Friday (September 1), reported bomb threats to the schools in the Ukrainian capital as children returned to schools for their second academic year since Russia's aggression.

Kyiv's police said its forces were reviewing educational buildings.

"We have received information about explosives in Kyiv's schools," news agency AFP quoted police spokeswoman Yulia Girdvilis as saying.

"All educational institutions are being checked by Kyiv police forces with the involvement of the State Emergency Service," she said.

The police also said that they would be collectively making a decision with the schools if any evacuations were to be made, further calling on the people to "stay calm."

Ukraine's education ministry in a statement said that nearly four million students are returning to learning, both virtually and in the classroom.

Thousands of schools in Ukraine damaged by attacks: Authorities

As per the authorities, big cities and towns across Ukraine are regularly subjected to artillery, drone and missile attacks and thousands of schools have been damaged or destroyed.

"The nation preserved the opportunity for children to go to Ukrainian school," the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on social media. "Ukrainian teachers are real heroes."

Also read: Ukraine claims recent drone attack on airport in Russia launched from within Russian territory

Yermak further said that more than 3.6 million children attend school in Ukraine, including nearly 900,000 who study remotely.

"The main thing is that our children will study," said General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"And our educators, teachers and lecturers will teach. Because knowledge and culture are what distinguish us from the enemy."

Andriy Sadovy, the mayor of the western city of Lviv, while releasing a picture of students behind computers, said that pupils will be taught to fly drones.

"This is our new reality," he said on social media.

Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive in June but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE