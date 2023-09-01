US nun caught sexting with priest defies Vatican orders to leave monastery: Report

A disabled nun in the US state of Texas was caught sexting with a priest and is defying Vatican orders to leave the monastery. According to a report by the New York Post on Thursday (August 31), Rev. Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach was booted from the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington earlier this year after she was accused of breaking her vow of chastity in 2022 with Father Bernard Marie. Gerlach, 43, alleged sexting and has refused to leave the monastery.

She and her supportive nuns publicly declared they were now “independent” of Bishop Michael Olson, the head of the Diocese of Fort Worth who investigated under the powers of the Vatican.

On their website, the monastery's Carmelite nuns said last Saturday (August 26), "The Chapter takes this opportunity to express its complete confidence in the personal and moral integrity of its Mother Prioress and in her leadership."

“Therefore, because the salvation of our souls is our first duty before Almighty God … we hereby state that, in conscience, we no longer recognize the authority of, and can have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth,” they added.

The nuns further said they would forbid Bishop Olson or any of his officials or representatives to enter their residential property or to have any contact or relations with the monastery or any of its nuns or novices.”

A week back, Bishop Olson said in a statement that the monastery would remain closed to public access until such time as the Arlington Carmel publicly disavows itself of these scandalous and schismatic actions of Mother Teresa Agnes.

"I stand ready to assist Mother Teresa Agnes on her path of reconciliation and healing. Please join me in praying for the nuns, and the restoration of order and stability to our beloved Arlington Carmel. May Saint Teresa of Jesus intercede on their and our behalf," the statement added.



