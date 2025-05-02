As the Indian government has been taking stern actions against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last month, India on Friday (May 2) blocked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official YouTube account.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday (May 06), according to a report by Bloomberg. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Carney came to power following an election campaign that partly focused on pushing back against Trump’s influence. Click on the headlines for more

India blocks Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel amid rising tensions

‘51st state’ threat, trade tensions: Trump, Canada’s Mark Carney to meet after 'anti-Trump' election win | What’s at stake

‘New low for Pakistan’: India thwarts Pakistani cyber-attacks on Army websites for children, veterans after Pahalgam attack

Hacker groups linked to Pakistan have made several failed attempts to breach Indian websites on Thursday. The attacks, aimed at platforms connected to children, veterans, and welfare services, were quickly intercepted by Indian cybersecurity teams, according to news agency ANI.

Is Israel to blame? Gaza-bound ship carrying aid, activists, bombed by drones in international waters | Video

A ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists caught fire and issued an SOS, however, organisers claimed it had been bombed by drones and disabled while it was on the coast of Malta in international waters on Friday (May 2).

Mike Waltz's exit from NSA's post not a surprise: Trump has a history of replacing National Security Advisors | List here

Mike Waltz's exit from the National Security Advisor (NSA) post marked the first major departure from US President Donald Trump's cabinet in his second term. But this may be a start of Trump's old habit

'Kissing my a**': Trump mocks 'buddy' Elon Musk after his alleged White House exit

US President Donald Trump seemed to take a jab at Elon Musk, calling out the billionaire just days after he reportedly moved out of his White House workspace. Speaking to graduating students at the University of Alabama on Thursday (May 01), Trump offered life advice, touched on political issues, and took a surprising dig at his so-called “first buddy.”

Caught on camera! Mike Waltz photographed using Signal the day before he was ousted by Trump - Who was he texting?

A photo taken during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (May 02) sparked controversy after it showed Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Waltz, using the encrypted messaging app Signal.

CIA wants to hire Chinese agents to spy for US: Its new luring tool is social media videos

The CIA has released two new videos aimed at luring Chinese officials to spy for the United States. The videos are filmed in Mandarin with Chinese subtitles. This is CIA's latest effort to ramp up intelligence gathering on China.

Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam Instagram accounts blocked in India after Pahalgam attack

Following the horrific Pahalgam attack, the Instagram handles of several Pakistani celebrities were banned in India earlier this week. However, the accounts of stars like Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam were still accessible.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi's Instagram accounts banned in India after Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan cricketing duo Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are amongst the latest names to have seen their Instagram handles banned in India after an advisory was released by the Government of India on Friday (May 2).