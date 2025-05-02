The CIA has released two new videos aimed at luring Chinese officials to spy for the United States. The videos are filmed in Mandarin with Chinese subtitles. This is CIA's latest effort to ramp up intelligence gathering on China. The videos are aimed to lure Chinese officials disillusioned with Xi Jinping's regime and will be ready to work for the US. Despite China’s intelligence agency warning its citizens against spying for foreign nations, CIA under John Ratcliffe has pledged to make the threat posed by China a top priority.

Advertisment

The latest videos are more than 2 minutes long, seeming to appeal senior Communist Party officials living in fear of being snapped up by Xi’s crackdown on corruption and disloyalty.

Today we released two videos in Mandarin aimed at recruiting Chinese officials. @CIADirector John Ratcliffe: "One of the primary roles of the CIA is to collect intelligence…by recruiting assets that can help us steal secrets."



View the videos here:https://t.co/mhQbzet5X2 https://t.co/CzEsvnAp0n — CIA (@CIA) May 1, 2025

WATCH | IAF conducts take-off and landing exercises of Rafale, Jaguar on Ganga Expressway

Advertisment

“As I rise within the party, I watch those above me get discarded like worn-out shoes, one after another. But now, I realize that my fate is just as precarious as theirs,” the narrator says, as a Chinese official and his wife walk into a lavish dinner with Chinese government agents tailing him. “It’s all too common for someone to suddenly vanish without a trace. What I fear most is that my family’s fate is tied to my own. I must prepare an escape route,” he says, while the camera pans to two empty seats at the dinner table.

Read more | Bill Gates daughter accidently reveals his medical condition. Here's what she said

The other video features a young government worker who attends to a boss living a luxurious life.

“From a young age, the party taught us that as long as we diligently followed the path laid out by our leaders, we would have a bright future. The sky that was meant to be shared by all is now enjoyed by only a few, leaving me no choice but to forge my own path,” he says. “I refused to lie flat!”

Advertisment

Both videos end with scenes of the protagonists contacting the CIA on the agency’s website.

Last October, the CIA released a text video with step-by-step instructions in Chinese on how to securely contact the agency online. It was part of a broader drive to recruit new informants in China, Iran and North Korea.

Read more | Another Nepali student found dead at KIIT university in Bhubaneswar; second suicide in 75 days