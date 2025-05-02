In India's Bhubaneswar, a Nepali female student was found dead inside her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (May 1) evening. This is the second such case. Previously, on February 16, Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepali female student at KIIT committed suicide.

Police said the girl, a first-year B.Tech (Computer Science) student, was found hanging in her hostel room. Her body has been sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for a post-mortem.

"Today, we have received information that a girl from Nepal has died by suicide at the KIIT University...we reached there and investigated the matter. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter...The scientific team reached there, and all the details were collected. Her family has been informed. The body has been sent to AIIMS for the post-mortem," said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.

Demands for investigation intensify

The Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of the student.

"We demand an investigation into this matter as soon as possible. We will also investigate the matter in detail, what happened and why she died... We want the accused should be arrested and punished," said Samar Bahadur, a member of the Samaj.

ABVP has called the latest incident a repeat failure. "The incident has repeated. There was one more suicide case from the same hostel and building...ABVP demands a thorough investigation into the matter," said another member of the group.

Security has been increased at the KIIT University campus, while the Odisha government offered condolences and promised action.

"On receipt of the information, senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police and Revenue Divisional Commissioner, rushed to the site to enquire into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and take necessary action in the matter. The forensic team is at the spot to collect evidence," said a statement from the state Information and Public Relations Department.

Watch | Nepali student found dead at KIIT University; B.Tech student found hanging in hostel room