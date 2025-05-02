On Friday (May 2), the national capital and its neighbouring areas woke to heavy rain, loud thunderstorms, and waterlogging in many areas. The unpleasant weather disrupted people's daily lives.

Delhi Rainfall: Heavy Rain Falls Leads To Waterlogging In Parts Of Delhi



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/VXdCnDcVxf — WION (@WIONews) May 2, 2025

"Omg. First, a dust storm so loud that the howling wind woke me. And now it’s a full-blown storm with lightning, thunder, rain and wind. I’ve been awake and listening/ watching for the last 20 minutes. It looks so majestic and powerful. I’m always in awe of storms. I hope everyone is safe," a local resident shared their experience on the social media platform X.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital pic.twitter.com/pJSIYVDWOZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the bad weather has also impacted the flights from Delhi as the airport in the capital has issued an advirsory.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

The airport, in another post said the situation was "normal" after a short disruption.

"Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph Moderate to intense spell reported over Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



