JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: On the night of 1-2 May, Pakistan, for the eighth consecutive night violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".
The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the Central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.
May 02, 2025 09:29 IST
Watch | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India-Pakistan tensions at boiling point
May 02, 2025 09:04 IST
Actor Sonu Sood condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Actor Sonu Sood condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a strike not just on a region but on "the life of every Indian." He shared that the tragedy is something no Indian will forget.
"This was not an attack on Pahalgam but an attack on the life of every Indian. Every child whose father was killed in front of him, every wife whose husband was killed in front of her--this will stay with every Indian. The need of the hour is that our response and actions should be such that everyone understands that India knows how to respond to such an act," Sood said.
May 02, 2025 08:40 IST
'Terrorism is stain on humanity': Salim Merchant on Pahalgam terror attack
Music composer and singer Salim Merchant has condemned the horrifying terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called it a "huge shock" to India.
"This is a huge shock to India... Humanity seems to have ended...agar aap dharm ke naam par kisi ki jaan le rahe ho to Islam to ye sikhata hi nahi (If you are killing someone in the name of religion, then Islam does not teach this).. Terrorism is in itself an illness and a stain on humanity...", he told ANI on the sidelines of the launch event of Dream League of India.
May 02, 2025 08:04 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Pakistan army violates ceasefire again
On the night of May 1-2, 2025, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small arms fire from positions across the Line of Control in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu & Kashmir, said the Indian Army in a statement.
Indian troops responded to the ceasefire violation in a calibrated and proportionate manner, added the statement.