In northern India, rain and thunderstorms have lashed parts of Punjab's Amritsar and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted continued unsettled weather across both cities and multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh. Gusty winds were also witnessed in Punjab's Mohali. In Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has issued a warning for regions between Dalhousie and Tikri Khas in the Chamba district, predicting moderate to intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity, lightning, gusty winds reaching 45 to 55 km/h, and also possible hailstorms.