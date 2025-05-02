The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (May 2). The Air Force conducted take-off and landing exercises on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The force showcased its operational readiness with take-off and landing exercises with its advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage.

#WATCH | Shahjahanpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting take-off and landing exercises on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh



The exercise is being organised to assess the expressway's potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies.

The showcasing of the fighter jets was part of a test to assess the strength of the expressway to act as an alternative runway during a time of war or national emergency.

As per a statement released on Thursday (May 1), "This will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force's training and rehearsal base."

As many as 250 CCTV cameras were installed at the site on both sides of the airstrip to ensure comprehensive security.

As per the authorities, the air show will be conducted in two phases -during the day and at night - to test the strip's night landing capabilities.

