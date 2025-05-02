Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ daughter while appearing on a podcast on Wednesday (May1) accidentlly revealed that her father is suffering from Asperger’s syndrome. The 22-year-old Stanford student Phoebe Gates made the revelation during an appearance on the hit podcast Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, reported the Dailymail.

Answering to a question that how it is like to bring dates home to her dad, world's most recognizable personality, Phoebe said, "For the guy, terrifying. For me, it’s hilarious because my dad’s pretty socially awkward. Like he’s said before, he has Asperger’s. So, like to me, it’s so funny."

Then she went to say "My dad is pretty socially awkward. He's said he, you know, has Asperger's."

Has Biill Gates publicly accepted having Asperger’s syndrome?

Though, Bill Gates has never publicly said that he has Asperger’s syndrome, the 69-year-old billionaire has sometimes spoken about having autism spectrum disorder (ASD) earlier.

This was even mentioned in the billionaires 2025 memoir, “Source Code.”

“If I were growing up today, I probably would be diagnosed on the autism spectrum. During my childhood, the fact that some people’s brains process information differently from others wasn’t widely understood. My parents had no guideposts or textbooks to help them grasp why their son became so obsessed with certain projects, missed social cues, and could be rude and inappropriate without seeming to notice his effect on others," he wrote

What is Asperger’s syndrome

Asperger’s syndrome is a developmental disorder affecting ability to effectively socialise and communicate. People with this condition are generally awkward while interacting with a large group or moving out socially. They have an all-absorbing interest in specific topics.

Communication training and behavioural therapy is required to help such people come out of the condition and socialise effectively.