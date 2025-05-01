During the first cabinet meeting of US President Donald Trump’s administration after completing 100 days in power, visuals revealed all members had ‘Gulf of America’ hats placed in front of them on the table.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief, Elon Musk, was also present at the meeting, seated on the right side of the president. The billionaire seemed busy with his collection of hats. First, he wore the DOGE cap, then donned a Gulf of America hat. Ultimately, he stacked them on top of each other.

At one point, he adjusted the hats to fit the Gulf of America hat over the DOGE cap, wearing both simultaneously.

Trump said, “I love the double hat by the way. He’s the only one who can get away with it.”

“I told you I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat,” he joked.

Musk told the president, “The people voted for secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending and that’s what they’ve gotten. A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days.”

Trump said that the billionaire could stay in his administration, “as long as he wants,” but added that “at some point he wants to get back home to his cars.”

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said that Musk is no longer physically based on the White House grounds.

Trump says ‘China getting absolutely hammered’ due to US tariffs

During the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Apr 30), Trump said that he doesn’t want China to “suffer” cause of tariffs, adding that China is doing “very poorly” right now.

“China is doing very poorly right now,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t want that to happen.

The president that that “they are getting absolutely hammered in China” because of his tariffs, and the cargo ships are turning away from there in the Pacific Ocean.