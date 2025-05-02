Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday (May 06), according to a report by Bloomberg. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Carney came to power following an election campaign that partly focused on pushing back against Trump’s influence.

First meeting since anti-Trump election win

The exact details of the visit are still being finalised, but Carney’s office confirmed that the two leaders spoke by phone recently. During that call, President Trump congratulated Carney on his election win.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment,” Carney’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump’s remark on '51st state' sparks concern

The White House also commented on the Canadian election outcome. Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said,

“The election does not affect President Trump’s plan to make Canada America’s cherished 51st state.”

Trump had already hinted at the meeting during a Cabinet session earlier this week, saying Carney would visit “within the next week or less.”

Why is the Trump-Carney meeting important for Canada?

The upcoming meeting carries significant weight for Prime Minister Carney, who led the Liberal Party to victory with a firm stance on resetting Canada’s relationship with the US. He had promised during his campaign to resolve the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Carney made headlines in his victory speech, saying, "We are over the shock of American betrayal. But we should never forget the lessons.”

He had also dismissed Trump’s repeated statements about absorbing Canada as a US state, declaring the traditional economic and security partnership with Washington as "over."

The leaders first spoke by phone on 28 March, two weeks after Carney officially replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister. Carney said the two had agreed to begin comprehensive trade and security discussions once the election dust had settled.

A seasoned figure in global finance, Carney previously served as a central banker in both Canada and the UK. He became prime minister last month after Trudeau’s resignation, which followed a drop in public support.

