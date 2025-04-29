Indian-origin politicians, especially those with roots in Punjab, have made a notable impact in Canada’s newly elected Parliament. Out of around 75 candidates of Indian descent who contested the election, 24 have either won or are on track to win, a slight rise from the 21 seats secured in the 2021 federal vote.

Sukh Dhaliwal wins sixth term

Leading the pack is veteran Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal from Surrey-Newton, who has been elected for the sixth time. Originally from Punjab, the 65-year-old engineer-turned-land surveyor was first elected in 2006 and has held the Surrey–Newton seat since 2011.

Anita Anand

Anita Anand of the Liberal Party held on to her Oakville East seat, taking 50.7% of the vote. She defeated Conservative Ron Chhinzer, who got 45.1%, and now enters her third consecutive term in Ottawa.

Shuv Majumdar

On the Conservative side, Shuv Majumdar claimed the Calgary Heritage riding with a landslide win. He secured 61.7% of votes, leaving Liberal rival Scott Arnott far behind at 34.4%.

Randeep Sarai

In Surrey Centre, lawyer and entrepreneur Randeep Sarai retained his seat. Sarai has served as MP since 2015 and continues to represent a constituency with a large South Asian population.

Parm Bains

Parm Bains, also of the Liberal Party, won again in Steveston–Richmond East. A former media professional and lecturer, Bains has now secured his second term.

Gurbux Saini

First-time MP Gurbux Saini, representing Fleetwood–Port Kells, stood out with a personal story of grit. Having migrated from Punjab in 1970 with just $8, Saini rose from working in a lumber mill to becoming a plant manager and city councillor.

Sukhman Singh Gill

At just 25, Conservative Sukhman Singh Gill is likely to be the youngest MP in Parliament. Raised on a farm near Abbotsford, Gill beat Independent candidate Mike De Jong. His family hails from Bukanwala village in Punjab.

Jasraj Singh Hallan

Indian-origin candidates performed especially well in Alberta. Jasraj Singh Hallan retained his Calgary East seat for the Conservatives. Born in Dubai to Indian parents, Hallan has been in Parliament since 2019.

Dalwinder Gill

Dalwinder Gill won Calgary McKnight, beating Liberal candidate George Chahal. A real estate agent for 21 years, Gill credited his social media outreach for the win.

Amanpreet Singh Gill

Another Conservative win came from Amanpreet Singh Gill in Calgary Skyview. A businessman and gurdwara manager, he triumphed despite past controversy linked to a temple dispute.

Tim Uppal

Veteran MP Tim Uppal kept his seat in Edmonton Mill Woods. First elected in 2008, Uppal has held ministerial roles including Minister of State for Democratic Reform.

Anju Dhillon

In Quebec, Anju Dhillon of the Liberal Party continued her winning streak. Elected in 2015, she was the first South Asian woman MP from the province and has served as Parliamentary Secretary for the Status of Women.

Ruby Sahota

Ontario saw several victories for Indian-origin candidates. Ruby Sahota (Liberal, Brampton North), a former minister and lawyer, secured another term. Iqwinder Gaheer, a Harvard-educated lawyer and one of the youngest MPs in 2021, held on to his Mississauga–Malton seat.

Maninder Sidhu

Entrepreneur Maninder Sidhu won re-election in Brampton East, having first entered Parliament in 2019. Sonia Sidhu, representing Brampton South, also retained her position. A former diabetes educator, she has consistently worked on women’s health and rights.

Parm Gill

Former provincial minister Parm Gill won the Milton East–Halton Hills South seat as a Conservative. Bardish Chagger, a former federal cabinet minister, kept her seat in Waterloo.

This year’s election has brought in 10 new Indo-Canadian MPs.