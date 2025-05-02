Mike Waltz's exit from the National Security Advisor (NSA) post marked the first major departure from US President Donald Trump's cabinet in his second term. Trump wants to send him to the United Nations (UN) as an ambassador and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken over as the new NSA. While Mike Waltz's exit is linked to the 'Signal Gate' scandal, it may also be something related to Trump's old habit - as many as six NSAs served in Trump's first tenure, with two being temporarily given the charge. Though Trump has praised Waltz in his post announcing his departure, it remains to be seen if Rubio will stick to the NSA's position for five full years or if he is filling the post temporarily.

1. Michael Flynn

Donald Trump's first NSA in his first term - Michael Flynn - resigned after just 23 days in the role. He faced allegations of misleading the then Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He later agreed and even wrote in his resignation letter that he had given “incomplete information” regarding a telephone call with the then Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about American sanctions against Russia, ahead of Trump's inauguration.The White House, in the statement, said that it was replacing Flynn with retired Lt. Gen. Joseph K. Kellogg Jr. of the Army, a Vietnam War veteran, as acting national security adviser.

2. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr

Kellogg was named acting NSA after Flynn left the post. Kellogg who had served 36 years in the military: in the army in Vietnam, as a special forces officer in Cambodia, and during the first Iraq war as chief of staff for the 82nd Airborne Division, was largely a confidant of Trump. However, he was not chosen for the permanent NSA, despite Trump saying that he was "very much in play" for the post.

General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

3. HR McMaster

After seven days of interviewing various candidates, Trump chose HR McMaster, an army lieutenant general, as his NSA. McMaster was widely respected in US defence circles. Trump called McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience”, however, his praise for the man was short-lived. He served as Trump's NSA for one year and 48 days. Trump publicly criticised Gen McMaster after he told a forum in Germany it was "incontrovertible" that Russians had meddled in the 2016 presidential election. He was also displeased with the NSA as he planned to send more American forces to Afghanistan. "He wants to send more troops to Afghanistan, so we're going to send him," Trump had said. And thus, his exit from the White House happened. Nevertheless, Trump did not forget to thank him for his service: "Outstanding job & will always remain my friend," Trump said in a tweet.

4. John Bolton

John Bolton became Trump's third NSA in just 14 months of his first term. This Bush-era defence hawk and former United Nations ambassador backed attacking North Korea and Iran, to ensure the president has "the full range of options". However, this bonhomie was soon gone with both men turning so bitter against each other that they even disagreed over how they parted ways - Trump announced on X that he had fired the adviser, while Bolton maintained that he resigned of his own accord. The major point of difference between them arose in handling major foreign policy challenges like Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan. He served in the Trump cabinet for 17 months.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

5. Charles Kupperman

After Bolton's exit, the White House named Charles Kupperman, the deputy national security adviser, to temporarily fill the key post. However, Kupperman was Bolton's right-hand man and after the souring of relations between Trump and Bolton, he was not in a strong position to influence Trump's thinking and it was not long before Trump chose his next NSA after eight days.

6. Robert O'Brien

Mike Waltz's exit

Mike Waltz became the centre of controversy in Trump's cabinet after he mistakenly added The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group chat where top security officials discussed plans for a military strike on Houthi targets in Yemen. The group also included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Waltz later took "full responsibility" for the 'embarrassing' mistake.

Though Trump has now shown him the exit door of the White House, he did defend Waltz calling him "a good man" who "learned a lesson." Even in his post on Thursday, Trump praised Waltz for his "hard work" in the US administration. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The US president reportedly faced pressure from people inside his cabinet to terminate Waltz after the 'Signal Gate' scandal.

