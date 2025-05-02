US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be replaced by US State Secretary Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (May 1) amid reports of Waltz exit from White House.

While Waltz will not be serving as the US NSA anymore, Trump nominated him to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump further praised Waltz for his "hard work" in the US administration.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio will serve as the NSA, while also continuing his position as the US state secretary.

"In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump added.

Earlier it was reported, Mike Waltz and Alex Wong will be leaving their posts in the White House.

As it gets clear for Mike Waltz, there is still no confirmation on Alex Wong. Media reports stated that their exit was after the Signalgate scandal, which triggered by Waltz adding Atlantic journalist in a private group chat on Houthi war plans.

Based on the details from the Signal chat group, Goldberg published a comprehensive report. Waltz had then taken "full responsibility" for the 'embarrassing' mistake.

Notably, Waltz survived more than former NSA Michael Flynn who served in Trump's first term only for 24 days.

