Hacker groups linked to Pakistan have made several failed attempts to breach Indian websites on Thursday. The attacks, aimed at platforms connected to children, veterans, and welfare services, were quickly intercepted by Indian cybersecurity teams, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisment

Schools and veteran services among targets

The hacker groups, known as "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew", tried to deface the websites of Army Public School (APS) Nagrota and Sunjuwan, using offensive content that mocked the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Also read: 'Fear of social media ban in India? Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza refuses to support Pak army on Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisment

A healthcare site dedicated to former military personnel was also defaced. The action is being seen as a targeted effort to attack some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

“Attacking platforms meant for children and veterans reflects a new low,” a senior cybersecurity official told ANI, speaking anonymously.

Broader pattern of provocation

Advertisment

The cyber threats did not stop there. Attempts were also made to compromise the Army Institute of Hotel Management website and a portal used by Indian Air Force veterans. This shows a clear pattern of provocation aimed at non-combatant and civilian-facing platforms.

Also read: Inside India, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals: Who has more, and what would happen if New Delhi, Islamabad unleash their nukes?

On April 29, another group calling itself "IOK Hacker", short for Internet of Khilafah, tried to deface multiple educational and welfare websites in India after failing to break into any critical government networks.

Multiple sites targeted, no major damage

In total, intelligence agencies confirmed four related cyber incidents. APS Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were hit with propaganda-based attacks, while APS Srinagar also faced a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attempt.

Efforts were also made to breach the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. However, authorities managed to isolate the affected systems in time, ensuring no sensitive data was compromised.

Also read: 'Will go hungry, but get the bomb’: How Pakistan got the nuclear bomb? A story of desperation, fear, and rivalry with India

All impacted websites have since been restored with stronger security measures now in place.

These cyber-attacks come shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where heavily armed terrorists emerged from nearby forests and opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, including 25 tourists.

Watch: US Urges Restraint As Pahalgam Massacre Puts India And Pakistan On Brink Of War