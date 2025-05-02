After the Indian government blocked the social media handles of several famous Pakistani celebrities amid the intensifying tensions between the two nations, Pakistani actress, and TikTok star Jannat Mirza dodged the question about her views on the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling fear of social media ban.

When a reporter asked Mirza about the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, she refused to comment on it.

In a viral clip, a journalist is seen asking Jannat for her opinion on the situation about Pakistan's army role in the Pahalgam terror attack, neither did she support Pakistan, nor India.

Jannat was seen making a "zip-your-mouth" gesture, refusing to speak on the issue, and then walking away from the reporters.

اس ٹک ٹاکر یُوتھن کو مُلک سے زیادہ اپنے بھارتی آڈئینس زیادہ پیارے ہیں



pic.twitter.com/B4KXmHtMq1 — Dr Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) May 1, 2025

This comes after the Instagram handles of several famous Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ali Zafar got blocked in India.

Following the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Indian government has taken several significant actions against neighbouring country Pakistan.

When Indian Instagram users tried to access their Instagram accounts, they got the the message, reading, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The ban came just hours after the Indian government took a major step to curb the spread of misinformation by blocking 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

The banned YouTube channels included Pakistani media outlets such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News. Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, which had over 3.5 million subscribers.

Amid the fear of getting her social media accounts banned by the Indian government, Jannat also possibly refused to comment anything on the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Moreover, after the clip got viral, netizens slammed her for avoiding to speak on a topic of national and humanitarian importance.

"Pakistani Celebrities are increasingly afraid of speaking on India’s Kashmir or support Pakistan Army because their YouTube/Instagram account could face a ban in India," a user on X wrote.