Days after the shocking Pahalgam terror attack, the Instagram handle of several famous Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ali Zafar have been blocked in India.

Advertisment

Following the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Indian government has taken several significant actions against neighbouring country Pakistan.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: India closes its airspace for all flights from Pakistan

Pakistani Celebrities’ Instagram accounts blocked in India

Advertisment

As the tensions between India and Pakistan grow following the terror attack, on Wednesday (April 30), the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities have been disabled in India. Actress Hania Aamir's feed was unavailable to view on the platform. The actress enjoys a huge fan following in India. Instagram profiles of prominent Pakistani celebrities such as Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly are no longer accessible in India.

When Indian Instagram users tried to access their Instagram accounts, they got the the message, reading, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Advertisment

While many celebrity accounts are no longer available, some Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan and Wahaj Ali, still have their Instagram accounts visible in India - hinting that this digital action has been taken against only a few celebrities.

16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned

The ban came just hours after the Indian government took a major step to curb the spread of misinformation by blocking 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

The banned YouTube channels included Pakistani media outlets such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News. Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, which had over 3.5 million subscribers, also came under government's radar and was blocked.

Also read: PM Modi's 'super cabinet' meet, focus on response to Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack

Twenty-six people were killed and many injured in India's Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22) when terrorists opened fire at tourists.

Following the massacre, the worst terrorist attack on civilians in years, the Indian government has taken strict actions against Pakistan, such as closing the Attari-Wagah border and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.