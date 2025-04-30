Almost a week after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has closed its airspace for all flights from Pakistan. According to the Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) issued by India on Wednesday (April 30), no Pakistani aircraft will be allowed to enter Indian airspace with effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025.

Advertisment

The reciprocal move comes after Pakistan decided to shut its airspace to all flights owned and operated by Indian carriers last week.

Flights from Pakistan to destinations in southeast Asia and Oceania will now have to circumnavigate India. This is not only going to increase travel time considerably for these flights but will also put economic burden on the Pakistani carriers, which are already facing financial crunch.

The move comes amid a number of punitive measures taken by India against pakistan like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari border used for trade and degrading diplomatic ties.

Advertisment

Pakistan continuously violating ceasefire agreement

Meanwhile, Pakistan has repeatedly been violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms firing from its posts across the Line of Control in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir during the night of April 29-30. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the aggression, according to official reports.

Advertisment

The Indian army released a statement saying that Pakistani forces targeted Indian positions in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. Later updates confirmed that similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

"During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately," the Army stated.

(This is a developing story)