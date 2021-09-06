Top 10 world news: India beat England, Is Taliban de-facto leader a Pak citizen, Queen's funeral plans and more

After a disappointing display in the first innings, India made a stunning comeback in the second and bowled England out for 210 in 92.2 overs, winning with a margin of 157 runs. Jasprit Bumrha and Umesh Yadav were the pick of the bowlers, with Shardul chipping in with two crucial wickets.India now lead 2-1 in the five-match series. In other news, Ahmad Shah Massoud, who leads the National Resistance Front, a group that has been battling Taliban forces north of Kabul in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, has called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban. In other Taliban news, a picture of a passport claiming that the Taliban's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani, is a Pakistani citizen is doing the rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, at Buckingham Palace, the leaked top-secret plans of 'Operation London Bridge' which were to be enacted when the Queen dies have sparked fury. Reportedly, furious palace aides are now seeking to uncover the identity of the mole behind the exposé.

At the end of today's newsletter, we also bring you a heartwarming piece about the furry rescuers of the 9/11 attacks.

India defeat England by 157 runs in fourth Test at The Oval, take 2-1 lead in series

Chasing a mammoth target of 368, the hosts fell short despite making a strong start with a century opening partnership by Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63)

Panjshir: Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud calls for a ‘national uprising’

Ahmad Shah Massoud, the leader of the Afghan opposition group National Resistance Front, calls for a "national uprising" against the Taliban in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul.

Is Taliban's de-facto leader, Mullah Baradar, a Pakistani citizen? This passport has gone viral

Is Taliban's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani a Pakistani citizen? Pictures of a 'Pakistani passport' claiming to be of the top Taliban leader have gone viral on social media in recent days. What is the truth behind this? Check it out.

'Deeply disturbing' leak of Queen's funeral plans irks Buckingham Palace

According to sources, Buckingham Palace aides are now pursuing the source behind the 'deeply disturbing' leak of top-secret plans that they expect to take effect after the Queen passes away.

Taiwan says 19 Chinese warplanes entered air defence zone

Taiwan has reported that an incursion of Chinese military jets flew into its air defence zone. According to the defence ministry, 19 aircraft, including fighters and bombers with nuclear capability, entered the Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Bolsonaro may be planning military coup in Brazil, warns former world leaders' group

An open letter published by a group of former presidents, prime ministers, and public figures on the left, claims that Jair Bolsonaro and his allies could be preparing a military coup in Brazil.

Taliban vow to include US-trained Afghan soldiers in new security setup

During a press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan soldiers who have been trained over the past 20 years would be requested to join the security forces alongside Taliban fighters.

Group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil organizers said they will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities because they considered such an investigation as an abuse of power.

UK to increase freeze limit for eggs, sperm, embryo to 55 years from 10 now

The UK government announced plans to increase the storage limits for eggs, sperm and embryos, giving people more choice over when to start a family.

The dogs of 9/11: Their failed searches for life helped sustain it

An exhibition at the American Kennel Club's Museum of the Dog, timed with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, pays tribute to canines who in the days and weeks following the attack worked tirelessly to locate survivors. Read about how these dogs became an inspiring sight to emergency medical workers and to others who witnessed the urgent rescue effort