Taliban vow to include US-trained Afghan soldiers in new security setup

On Monday, the Taliban invited former Afghan military men to join the new hardline leadership.

"Afghan soldiers who have been trained over the last 20 years will be requested to rejoin security departments alongside Taliban fighters," said spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference in Kabul.

After previously claiming to have seized the Panjshir Valley—the final pocket of resistance—the spokesman emphasised that any insurgency against their rule will be "struck hard."

"Insurgencies are extremely sensitive in the Islamic Emirate.Anyone who attempts to start an insurgency will be severely punished.We will not allow it to happen again "Mujahid stated.



Also Read: Panjshir under control, claims Taliban; Massoud's NRF says 'struggle' will continue

"Anyone who picks up arms and begins a new resistance will, without a doubt, be our adversary.

"The conflict is over. The country is beginning to emerge from its turmoil. It is now time for reconciliation and rebuilding. "We need people to back us up."



Watch: Taliban holds press briefing, says hopes to form an inclusive govt in Afghanistan

With no government in place three weeks after seizing power, the spokesman indicated a "interim" system will be announced initially to allow for modifications.

"Decisions have been made that are final. He responded, "Right now, we're working on the technological challenges."

"As soon as the technological concerns are fixed, we will declare the new government."



Also read | Formation of Afghan all-inclusive govt going on, Taliban spokesman tells WION

Qatar has been collaborating with the Taliban to reopen the airport, and Mujahid stated "real efforts" were being made to reopen it.

"Technical experts from Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are hard at work repairing the equipment," he added, adding that international flights will resume "soon."

Since their ascension to power last month, the Taliban have been widely condemned by the world community, with many worrying that the administration will follow in the footsteps of the Taliban's previous cruel dictatorship from 1996 to 2001.

"Afghanistan has the right to be recognised," Mujahid told the journalists at the news conference.

"The international community should open their embassies in Kabul," he said.



(With inputs from agencies)