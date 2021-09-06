Taiwan says 19 Chinese warplanes entered air defence zone

Taiwan has said that an incursion of Chinese military jets flew into its air defence zone on Sunday. The defence ministry said that a total of 19 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered its so-called air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Taipei has been complaining for more than a year about repeated missions by China's air force near the island.

Taiwan's defence ministry said Sunday's mission by the Chinese air force involved four H-6 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, as well as an anti-submarine aircraft.

On the other hand, China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

An air defence identification zone is an area outside of a country's territory and national airspace.

However, the foreign aircraft here are still identified, monitored, and controlled in the interest of national security.