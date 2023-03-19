Top 10 world news: Imran Khan's PTI to hold rally on March 22, Putin's surprise visit to Mariupol; & more

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday (March 19) that his party- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage what is being called a 'power show' at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22. This comes as the police booked Khan and PTI leaders on terrorism charges. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol and discussed the city's reconstruction plans. The Kremlin said that Putin's trip to Mariupol in Ukraine was "spontaneous". And in Kazakhstan, PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev's party is expected to win a big victory in snap elections.

Click on the headlines to read more

PTI chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party will stage what is being called a 'power show' at Minar-i-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22).

President Vladimir Putin discussed Mariupol's reconstruction plans and spoke to the residents as he made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied city in Ukraine. His visit came a day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's party is expected to win a big victory in snap elections, voting for which took place on Sunday (March 19). A stronger mandate from the voters is likely to help the president to find way through regional turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Qatar’s former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi will face a criminal trial, said the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) in a short statement issued on Sunday (March 19), following his arrest two years ago over alleged embezzlement.

Manhattan's District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg reassured his staff on Saturday (March 18) that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. This communication came as his office proceeded in its investigation against former United States president Donald Trump, who said he would be arrested on Tuesday (March 21) and called for protest.

Air forces of the United States and South Korea on Sunday (March 19) conducted a combined air drill led by B-1B bombers. This drill was part of the ongoing joint drills dubbed "Freedom Shield 23"

We generally know about particles. Everything is made up of atoms and molecules. We all know this. But when is comes to sense of smell, the molecular level understanding is something that's not common knowledge.

Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, a commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad was allegedly "assassinated" in Syria on Sunday (March 19), news agency the Associated Press reported.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not in any hurry. One of the most talked about couples in the tinsel town, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for years now. The couple never shies away from showing their love to each other publicly, but one thing that they both have kept quiet about so far is their wedding plans.

For the second time in past four years India lost an ODI game by ten wickets against Australia at home. This time the batting was to be questioned as India's innings got wrapped on a mere 117 in just 26 overs. While left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc was the protagonist for Australia, picking up a five-wicket haul, openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh further hurt the hosts with quickfire fifties.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE